An article in the July 8, 1921, Daily News told of a couple living at 11th Avenue and Kentucky Street who were robbed of three unusual items.
The thief entered a Bowling Green home by cutting through a wire screen at the rear of the house. The owners of the house were not home during the burglary, but a neighbor witnessed an individual moving inside the house with a flashlight. The homeowners were alerted and, as they entered the house, the burglar jumped out of the same rear window he had entered from. The only items stolen were two fountain pens and a bottle of cream.
