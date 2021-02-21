On Feb. 18, 1921, the Daily News featured a report on the unusual state of crops in Warren County.
Due to an unusually warm period, local markets were flooded with early offerings of spring, including dandelion greens, watercress and turnips.
These early spring vegetables were being gathered at least six weeks earlier than if the weather had followed a typical pattern. The story reported that local farmers were starting to begin their spring gardens and blooms could be seen on peach trees and early spring flowers.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
