In the Alvaton section of the Daily News on April 19, 1921, it was reported that Mr. and Mrs. Frank Larmon had acquired a new Victrola phonograph and had been entertaining a number of friends “each night this week.”
It was also noted that they had “a number of good records which were enjoyed by all.” Some of the most popular music of 1921 was “Wabash Blues” recorded by Isham Jones and his Orchestra, “Look for the Silver Lining” sung by Marion Harris, “Crazy Blues” by Mamie Smith and “Aint We Got Fun” performed by Van and Schenck.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.