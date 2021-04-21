Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday. The Freeze Watch is no longer in effect. * WHAT...Temperatures are expected to range from 32-35 degrees late tonight into early Thursday morning. * WHERE...Parts of south-central Kentucky. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * Impacts...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. &&