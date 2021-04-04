On March 31, 1914, the Daily News reported that George H. Moseley and his mother, Mrs. Chas H. Moseley, purchased the Troy Steam Laundry on Main Street.
The Troy Laundry was built before 1902 next to the Nahm building. They were one of the first companies to advertise in the Daily News. The final owner, Buren Harris, closed the store in 1972, and the building was razed in 1975 to make a walkway to connect the public square to the new parking lots on Spring Alley.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
