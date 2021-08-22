The Aug. 16, 1948, Daily News reported that Mrs. L.L. Hudson, president of the American War Mothers, received a Merit of Honor certificate.
Hudson had been secretary before being president. “She also has the distinction of being the only member who has attended every meeting of the chapter since its organization in 1944.” The American War Mothers started in September 1917 and was incorporated by an act of Congress on Feb. 24, 1925. This was a group of women whose children were serving or had served in the Armed Forces during a time of conflict.
