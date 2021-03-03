The Daily News reported March 5, 1931, that Sgt. Alva Eadens of Warren County would be one of four Marines awarded a ribbon for his service in Nicaragua in 1927.
Eadens was a part of a group trying to bring peace to the bandit-infested district of Neuva Segovia. The decorations were bestowed by the former Nicaraguan president, Adolfo Diaz.
Eadens also received a Navy Cross from President Calvin Coolidge for extraordinary heroism, coolness under fire and excellent judgment in the performance of duty in an engagement at Telpaneca, Nicaragua, in 1928.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.