Newspaper owners and editors have often supported specific political parties. The Warren Intelligencer, a newspaper produced in Bowling Green from about 1847 to 1851, favored the Whig Party.
The editor, R.J. Smith, ran for the clerk of the House of Representatives' office as a Whig in 1951. Later that year, during the week of Oct. 20, the Glasgow Reveille, a peer publication of the Intelligencer, published an article about the discontinuance of the Warren Intelligencer. No reason was given for the newspaper's end.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
