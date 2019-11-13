Most people who have lived in Warren County for any length of time have either heard of or visited Basil Griffin Park on Smallhouse Road. The park was named after Basil W. Griffin Jr., who started his career as a judge in Warren County on Nov. 14, 1956, when he was sworn in as police court judge.
Griffin was a local attorney before he became a judge. He would go on to become Warren County judge-executive, a position he would hold for 32 years.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
