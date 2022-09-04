.Widespread showers and thunderstorms today and Monday could produce
localized very heavy rainfall. Runoff from this rainfall could
result in locally damaging flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ this morning through Monday
evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms could produce localized rainfall
amounts exceeding 2 inches in an hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
According to an article in the Daily News dated Sept. 2, 1933, a former Bowling Green citizen and regionally known gardener came to Bowling Green to survey plans for a new area to be a designated park in the Covington area.
While visiting the site, he was pleasantly surprised by plans for the park, exclaiming that he “had no idea such a beautiful project could be possible in Bowling Green.” The park would become Covington Woods and would include the 9-hole golf course now known today as the Paul Walker Golf Course.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.