...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
vehicles through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 29.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow night and continue falling to 16.9 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
In an ad in the Jan. 10, 1971, Daily News, Western Kentucky University announced its spring evening course offerings.
Class subjects included accounting, engineering, education, foreign language, library science, and speech and theater. Fees ranged from $150 for Kentucky residents taking 12 credit hours to $400 for nonresidents. For spring 2022, tuition at WKU runs from $5,496 for full-time Kentucky students to $13,500 for nonresidents.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.