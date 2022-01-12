In an ad in the Jan. 10, 1971, Daily News, Western Kentucky University announced its spring evening course offerings.

Class subjects included accounting, engineering, education, foreign language, library science, and speech and theater. Fees ranged from $150 for Kentucky residents taking 12 credit hours to $400 for nonresidents. For spring 2022, tuition at WKU runs from $5,496 for full-time Kentucky students to $13,500 for nonresidents.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

