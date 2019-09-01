On Aug. 16, 1977, Elvis Presley died. A few years later, WKU professors Frank Steele and Joerg Seitz recalled in a 1984 edition of the College Heights Herald of their time in the Army with Presley.
While in the Army, Steele was the editor of The Spearhead, the division’s newspaper, and wrote more than 50 articles about Elvis. Steele remembered Presley as “a real sweet guy, and a little bit dumb.” Seitz roomed with Elvis, noting that he “was a regular guy who had no quirks or habits that set him apart from other men.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
