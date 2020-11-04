On Nov. 2, 1921, Gilbert Miller, a 20-year-old Woodburn man employed by Mt. Olivet farmer Charles Howard, was kicked by a mule on the left side of his face, breaking his cheekbone and leaving a gash under his left eye.
He was taken to Blackburn Hospital in Bowling Green, where two physicians dressed the wound. He recovered and appeared in the papers again in 1934 when he was shocked by power wires while trimming a tree. He survived that as well, passing in 1977 at the age of 78.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
