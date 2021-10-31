The Daily News reported Oct. 31, 1924, that a spokesperson for Rommel & Co., the contracting firm responsible for construction of the L&N Station, said there would be a delay in the completion of the station due to a lack of materials.
The locally sourced limestone used in the construction was temporarily limited, but work was expected to continue through the winter, ensuring jobs for the all-local crew. The “handsome and commodious structure” still stands today and houses the Historic RailPark & Train Museum.
