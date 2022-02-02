...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain with ice accumulations of one to two tenths
of an inch are expected. Some minor accumulations of sleet and
snow are also possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
On Jan. 1, 1956, Marjoe Gortner opened an 11-day series at the Quonset at First and State Street.
At the time, Gortner was the “world’s youngest evangelist” at 11 years old. Hugh Marjoe Ross Gortner was ordained as a minister at the age of 4 at the request of his parents because of his unique speaking ability. His name, Marjoe, came from combining Mary and Joseph.
After Gortner graced Bowling Green with his preaching, he became a top-billed revivalist who allowed filmmakers to film the behind-the-scenes documentary about the lucrative lives of Pentecostal preachers.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.