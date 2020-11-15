On Nov. 15, 1970, the Park City Daily News ran a story about young environmentalists from Bowling Green and Warren County who picked up trash and debris.
They took their garbage collections to Fountain Square Park, where city officials took care of disposing of the garbage. During this same time, 150 students from Jones-Jaggers Elementary created and signed a petition against the use of tin cans and nonreturnable glass bottles. Politicians in the local midterm elections may not have been interested in the environment, but these young students were.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.