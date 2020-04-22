In Warren County in 1919, 20-year-old Bernice Larmon eloped with 17-year-old Margaret Warden.
While on their honeymoon in Tallahassee, Fla., they killed a taxi driver, claiming they shot him accidentally while playing with a pistol in the back seat. On April 21, 1921, Larmon received the news that the appeal of his 99-year sentence had been denied. He willingly returned to Tallahassee to serve his sentence, accompanied by his wife and father.
In an interview Mrs. Larmon said, “He is innocent. I am going to stay by him till the end.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
