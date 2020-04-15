The doors to all branches of the Warren County Public Library are closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the library from finding other ways to serve the community.
The library has moved many of its services online, with everything from e-books and music services to concerts and book readings available on social sites.
WCPL Director Lisa Rice said trying to keep a footprint in the community since the facilities closed last month has remained a top priority.
“We tried to really rethink all of our programming and say, ‘Is there any way to do any of this online?’ ” Rice said. “We continued our yoga, a lot of our story times. We’ve had some authors who have been nice enough to read for us, also some community members who have been nice enough to read for us.
“We have really been trying to imagine what we do on a day-to-day basis and say, ‘How can we do this from afar?’ ”
Yoga and story times are just a few of the activities that have shifted to online platforms. The library broadcasts mini-concerts on Saturday nights after Kentucky Gov. Any Beshear’s virus briefings, as well as presenting a magic show from Aaron Harp on Saturday.
Broadway the Clown gives lessons on how to perform magic tricks, and Carl Chaney’s story time – in which he read to his cows – has been one of the library’s most popular broadcasts, with more than 43,000 views.
While these events – some of which were originally planned to take place in person before being moved online – provide a bit of the library experience, Rice said it’s hard to replicate the personal connection the library provides.
“As we went into this we knew it would be hard, but I’m not sure people realized the impact the connection (of interaction at the library) was for our patrons and our staff,” Rice said. “We have all learned how to do Zoom, so we have meetings with the whole staff through Zoom. Even that, just getting to see each other all together, has been a real special part of the week because we all need that human connection.
“I think that is one of the things the library provides – a community center. You really get to know those patrons. You know their likes, their dislikes, their families. It is something that we have certainly missed, seeing those people, and I am guessing they miss some of our staff members, too.”
The library branches will remain closed for the rest of April. Rice said she is hopeful curbside service resume can resume the weekend of May 2, with hopes of completely opening by the following weekend.
The closure comes at a time when the library was set to begin a $1.5 million project to renovate and expand the main branch at 1225 State St. Rice said she is hopeful that project, scheduled to be completed in December, won’t be delayed.
Rice said money for this project has been saved for many years, tucked away for this purpose, and isn’t part of the reoccurring budget, which has changed drastically since the branches closed last month.
Outside of that renovation, the rest of the budget will be reassessed once the library branches reopen.
Rice said the libraries have taken on some added expenditures by moving all services online. There has also been extra money used to add a video streaming service and online audio books and e-books.
“Those are additional expenses we will have to look at how we allocate at some point,” Rice said. “But right now, we are sort of focusing on how do we provide for our community right now as best as we can.”
She added the financial impact of the closures will likely not be known until the branches reopen.
“You do step back and say, ‘When we are able to reopen what will our essential services be?’ ” Rice said. “I do know we’ve lost all our money from the state. Most of our money is local, but every little bit counts and makes an impact. ...
“I don’t want to say we are not worried about the financial part, but we are worried more about our patrons and their well-being. We will figure it out on our end somehow.”
