Jesus’ disciples saw that their leader was dead after his crucifixion and hid themselves away in fear.
We know a little bit about how that feels.
Sheltering in place has us hidden away. Our routines are upset. We can’t see family and friends in person. There’s uncertainty about how long we’ll have to stay apart, and uncertainty is akin to fear.
Loneliness and separation tend to magnify our fears. We occupy ourselves with stressful thoughts that increase our worries. What do you think will happen next?
What happens next in the Christian scriptures is that Jesus came to his disciples in the midst of their upset and said, “Peace be with you.”
While we’ve been sheltering in place, we’ve scrolled through all of the offerings on Netflix – and found nothing worth watching. We’ve cleaned out cabinets and drawers and uncovered things we thought we’d lost, and then wondered why we saved all that old stuff in the first place. We’ve hit a wall – in home schooling the children. We’ve looked through Facebook posts. We’ve tried disastrous recipes. We’ve been shocked by the number of deaths caused by the virus. We’ve worried about family members we can’t go see. We’ve worried about ourselves, that we might get the infection. We’ve wondered if we might be going stir crazy.
But Jesus says, “Peace be with you.”
Whether you are a Christian or not, hearing what Jesus says may be of help. Why not pause and take a deep breath. Hear the word “peace,” and let it give you a reset. Relax as you’ve not been able to relax for at least a month. What elements of peace can you cling to – just now – while you take a deep, God-given breath?
Breath, and the ability to breathe is a great gift. The coronavirus makes breathing very difficult for some people. Being able to take a deep, relaxed breath right now is particularly life-affirming. Take it easy. Breathe in some peace.
The object of this thought experiment is to set aside our fears and frustrations. The object is to discover that we have within ourselves what we need. Life feeds life. Breath feeds life. Hope reaches forward for more hope. It isn’t terribly hard. You have what you need for at least a moment of peace.
The Christian scriptures describe Jesus coming to his disciples and letting them see the wounds of his crucifixion, his ruined hands and his open side. Such gravity is distasteful to some, but it makes a point. Jesus is offering peace – even after suffering the worst the world can do.
This is a dangerous time to be alive. The coronavirus is another one of the many evils that threaten us. The offer of peace does not deny the threat, the hurt and the harm that is always present. It does not deny the harm, but it does not give into it either.
If you are able to steal a moment of peace with me now, I think you’ll agree: We have endured. We have not been bested. We have faced our fears. Even if it is only for this one moment, we have still won a victory. If the victory is small, and even if victory is temporary in this old rough-and-tumble world, a win is a win. It is enough for now.
Peace be with you.
Let’s try not to be discouraged, but to be encouraged. Let’s consider sheltering in place as a commitment to our own health and the health of others in the future. What we are doing right now may not be fun, but it is profoundly hopeful.
Breathing in a deep breath of peace gives us a focus for the living of these days. We need not stand in fear. We are standing for well-being, We are gathering strength for the duties that await us. Take care, be well and breathe deeply. Be glad.
– Matthew Covington is senior pastor of The Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green.
