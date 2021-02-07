“Feedback is the breakfast of champions,” Ken Blanchard says.
Giving and getting feedback can help individuals and teams engage and improve. With the shift to virtual work, it’s easier than ever for everyone to weigh in or to forward things to other teams for another round of opinions.
With everyone chiming in, feedback has gone from the “breakfast of champions” to feeling more like the Golden Corral, a huge buffet of things that look all right from afar but leave you feeling nauseous if you try them all.
In business, we are schooled over and over on the importance of getting feedback and taking it well. But ...
What about when the feedback is wrong?
Check out these four tips for dealing with feedback that’s a little (or a lot) off base:
Limit your inputs
Your boss has a few ideas to “make that pitch more compelling.” So does your peer. So does their peer. So does the professional development webinar you attended. Geez, it’s surprising the family dog hasn’t chimed in with a few “insights to share.” It adds up to feedback fatigue, and when we become overwhelmed with inputs, it hinders our ability to recognize good feedback and act on it.
Put some guardrails on what you’d like to get feedback on and whose insights you value most. Taking a pragmatic and organized approach will get you better insights faster. It will also serve as a gatekeeper to consistently wrong (meaning, truly incorrect) feedback.
Be aware of emotional triggers
In Douglas Stone and Sheila Heen’s book, “Thanks For the Feedback: The Science and Art of Receiving Feedback Well,” they share three triggers that can keep us from receiving feedback well:
1. Truth triggers: When we believe the feedback is somehow off, unhelpful or simply untrue.
2. Relationship triggers: When we become tripped up by the person giving the feedback, not the feedback itself. Like when someone with no knowledge on the subject tries to give feedback, or when someone who usually treats you well gives you a piece of particularly harsh feedback.
3. Identity triggers: When the feedback is about something you pride yourself on. For example, if a copywriter is told to be more creative or a chief executive is told to think more strategically, it becomes almost impossible to think rationally.
If your own emotions are becoming heightened when presented with feedback, ask yourself: Is that trigger preventing me from seeing a potential truth?
Ask questions
When we disagree with something, we tend to double down on defense mode. Our voices get louder, and our ability to listen plummets. This only adds tension to what is likely an already uncomfortable conversation.
Asking questions like, “What makes you think that? Can you walk me through your train of thought?” will do a few things:
1. It makes the person who is giving the feedback feel heard (because they are).
2. It helps you uncover potential truth that may have been missed on the surface.
3. If the feedback is truly wrong, it will become more obvious to them or at least more obvious to you, which gives you permission to ignore it or correct the misperception.
Isolate the feedback
It’s hard not to take feedback personally. It’s amazing (and annoying) how quickly our brains can jump from “the deck feels a little eh” to “so you think I’m not creative and have no good ideas?”
If you receive feedback that is truly off base, safeguard your own mental health by isolating the feedback to the project or idea it was intended to address. If you start to assume every “idea for improvement” is a personal jab, it will not be long before everyone at work is your enemy.
Sometimes good people give bad feedback. My friend and colleague Steve Johnson asked a question of his LinkedIn Network last week: What’s a piece of advice you’re thankful you DIDN’T take?
The comment section is full of likely well-intended but overall terrible advice people got early in their careers.
For most of us, the challenge is not finding feedback. It’s finding the right feedback and making sure the wrong feedback doesn’t hold us back.
Limit your sources, ask questions and be mindful of when your triggers may cloud the truth.
