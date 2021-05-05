South Central Bank has named Chris Whitfield president of its Bowling Green market.
He will oversee operations of six branches.
Whitfield, who has already started his duties as president, has served as the bank’s general counsel since 2013 and will continue in that role.
“Chris is an outstanding individual who represents the values of South Central Bank,” said Tommy Ross, president and CEO of South Central Bank. “He will be an excellent leader and will serve our Bowling Green customers well.”
The Bowling Green market consists of five Bowling Green locations and one location in Franklin.
Whitfield is a Bowling Green native and graduate of Greenwood High School. He attended Western Kentucky University, where he majored in economics and political science. After graduating, he worked for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell until he attended the University of Kentucky College of Law.
