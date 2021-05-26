Heather Winchester has joined Farm Credit Mid-America as associate financial officer in the Glasgow office. Farm Credit Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative serving farmers, rural residents and agribusinesses in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.
A Barren County native, Winchester had been senior branch office administrator at Edward Jones in Glasgow. She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in social work and a minor in business and marketing education.
“I look forward to creating new opportunities for farmers of all sizes ... as well as helping to secure the growth and future of agriculture,” Winchester said.