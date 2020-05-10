Local students Ava Gregory-Mabrey, 16, and Ariti Gani, 14, were recently named the high school and middle school winners, respectively, of the Warren County Public Library’s poetry contest for middle and high school students.
Ava, a sophomore at South Warren High School, won for a piece titled “Rose-Tinted,” while Ariti, an eighth grader at Bowling Green Junior High School, was selected for her poem “Lost.”
The competition limited poets to single entries of no more than one page.
The contest was organized by WCPL’s Teen Advisory Board, a group representing the teenage community that works alongside the library in developing teen-driven services at WCPL.
More information about WCPL’s Teen Advisory Board is available at warrenpl.org/tab.
