Winter is back and it will be a breezy one for your Sunday. Northwesterly gusts up to 20 mph will be possible as sunny skies return but highs barely make it into the 30s. Winds calm overnight to allow us to fall quickly into the mid-teens for lows. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be much the same with cold highs, even colder lows and sunny skies. Slow moderation takes place by Tuesday and Wednesday with nary a raindrop in sight until late Thursday. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 32º/Low 16º Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 30º/Low 20º Sunny
Tuesday: High 38º/Low 21º Sunny
Wednesday: High 47º/Low 30º Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 50º/Low 40º Mostly Cloudy/PM Shower Chance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.