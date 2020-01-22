The Kentucky Soybean Board honored its yield and quality contest winners at the Kentucky Commodity Conference last week, and Western Kentucky University, under the direction of Mike Saxton, took the District 3 Award with 85.51 bushels per acre.
The Kentucky Commodity Conference is the annual meeting of soybean, corn and small grain growers in the state. The Kentucky Soybean Yield and Quality Contest is sponsored by the Kentucky Soybean Association, the Kentucky Soybean Board and the University of Kentucky with support from AgriGold, FMC, Pioneer, Bayer, Beck’s Hybrids, Channel and Stine.
