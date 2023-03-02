"She’s Gone," by David Bell. New York: Sourcebooks (FIREreads.com), 2022. 373 pages, $10.99 (paperback).
Just after Christmas the Daily News featured an article proclaiming WKU English Professor David Bell’s cracking the New York Times’ Bestseller List with his first Young Adult mystery novel, "She’s Gone."
The book opens with Hunter Gifford, a senior in high school, who awakens from a head injury from a car accident to discover that his girlfriend, Chloe Summers, is missing and that no one had seen her since they drove away from the Homecoming dance together. Hunter has no memory at first of leaving the dance and hitting a tree and Hunter soon becomes the chief “person of interest.” In the article Bell explains that he was working with the character of Hunter and found his high school experiences to be most interesting and thus a “Young Adult” mystery was born to join Bell’s fourteen “adult” mysteries.
I can say that he made the right decision because I found this book to be particularly captivating. Readers can easily relate to the anxieties of the teenage characters and to Hunter’s family struggling with the loss of his mother to cancer. Hunter returns to school at first, but has a hard time because he knows so many fellow students are talking about him and playing nasty tricks on him. His father, who teaches history at a local community college and is constantly grading essays and papers, stands up for Hunter and tries to stop him from talking about the incident, but Hunter ignores his lawyer’s warning and posts videotapes to clarify his position.
Hunter’s fifteen-year-old sister Olivia provides some humor and even gets detention for decking a student who had called her brother a murderer. She has a sidekick friend Gabriela who also supports Hunter when most students seem to be blaming him for Chloe’s disappearance, especially after the vigil on the football field where Chloe’s mother publically blames Hunter for not revealing what he must know had happened. One of Hunter’s closest friends from grade school, Daniel, keeps taking videos and is obsessed with assembling a documentary about Chloe’s disappearance.
Hunter values Daniel’s friendship, but then begins to fear that the video will show him in a bad light. The police interview Hunter several times and appear to consider him the prime suspect. Hunter himself questions if he is responsible at times, but continues to analyze and reanalyze every piece of information to put together the true story of what happened that night. He goes to his favorite teacher, who had been a mentor to both of them. When he is told that Chloe was crying the night of the dance and that the couple left in a hurry, obviously troubled, he wonders if Chloe had told him that she was pregnant or that she was cheating on him. Hunter has support from some of his soccer buddies, but when a student is murdered at home things get really complicated.
She’s Gone is a true page turner and I recommend it very highly. Readers can relate to the problems of seniors in high school who are delaying doing their homework on time and worrying about preparing essays for their college admission applications. I found it a little strange that teenagers in the story often called other students’ parents and even teachers by their first names and there are several typographical errors that should have been corrected. In spite of these minor issues, however, She’s Gone is an excellent story that will engage readers’ interest and drive them on from one chapter to the next.
Reviewed by Richard Weigel, W.K.U. History Department.