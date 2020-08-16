Western Kentucky University senior Garrett Leet, a finance major from Louisville, is one of 12 students nationwide chosen to receive a $5,000 scholarship as part of the eighth annual TD Ameritrade RIA NextGen Scholarships and Grants program.
The program aims to expand the pipeline of future financial planners joining the registered investment adviser industry and support the long-term sustainability of the financial planning profession.
“I am beyond honored to be chosen for the TD Ameritrade NextGen Scholarship, and in many ways this is a confirmation that I’m on the right path as I pursue a career in financial planning,” Leet said.
He serves as an associate financial coach in WKU’s Center for Financial Success, is vice president of the Financial Planning Association and is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and The Mahurin Honors College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.