The World Council for Gifted and Talented Children executive committee has presented Julia Link Roberts of Bowling Green with the 2021 World Council Distinguished Service Award. The award goes to people who have made outstanding contributions to gifted education over 10 years or more.
Roberts is the Mahurin Professor of Gifted Studies and executive director of The Center for Gifted Studies at Western Kentucky University and The Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky.
Roberts has served as delegate, treasurer and, most recently, president of the WCGTC.
As president, Roberts oversaw the creation of “Global Principles for Professional Learning in Gifted Education,” a document intended as a tool to create positive change on behalf of gifted students locally, regionally and globally.