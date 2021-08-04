Victoria Gordon, a recently retired professor of political science at Western Kentucky University, was presented with a Friend of BRADD Award at the July meeting of the Barren River Area Development District board of directors.
Gordon served 16 years in the political science program at WKU and also served as director of the Center for Local Governments, a project that originated from a partnership between BRADD and WKU.
Gordon’s areas of research interest include municipal finance, economic development and human resources management.
“She has been a trusted special adviser to BRADD and has helped our entire state network implement better practices for employee evaluations and the development of comprehensive salary schedules for common positions among ADDs,” BRADD Executive Director Eric Sexton said.