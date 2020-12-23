Franklin Bank & Trust Co. announced that Dave Wolfe will join the bank as executive vice president and chief credit officer Dec. 30.
Current Chief Credit Officer Kirk Pierce will transfer to the role of executive vice president and chief lending officer.
Wolfe has more than 33 years of community banking experience. He has worked with Farmers National Bank in Scottsville and most recently served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Volunteer State Bank and Volunteer Bancshares Inc. in Portland, Tenn.
Wolfe is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the Tennessee Bankers Southeastern School of Commercial Lending.
