Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman, by Lucy Worsley. New York and London: Pegasus Crime, 2022, 408 pages, $29.95 (Hardback).
Born in 1890 and writing until she was halfway through her 80s, Agatha Christie surely earned her place as the world’s third greatest best-seller, behind only Shakespeare and the Bible. Some 2 billion copies of her 66 mystery novels and 14 short story collections have been published in at least 44 languages. Most are still in print and selling briskly.
Her work has also featured in countless radio and TV dramas, movies, and stage plays, including Kenneth Branagh’s lavish treatments of “Murder on the Orient,” “Express” (2017) and “Death on the Nile” (2022). One of her 14 original plays, “The Mousetrap,” has been running in London’s West End since 1952 – over 28,000 performances and counting.
All in all, she ranks as the most successful writer of the last century. And chatty BBC presenter Lucy Worsley is the perfect person to compose an entertaining account of her life.
Writing was like breathing to Christie. From her earliest years, whatever else was going on, she swotted away at it. Along the way, many of the colorful turns her life took were reflected in her writing. Yet from her early years as an outwardly sunny, athletic child of privilege, Christie was deeper than she seemed, haunted by a sense of things being other than they appeared. Her mother was too clingy and possessive. Why? Her father’s spendthrift ways undermined the family’s seemingly solid prosperity. Her brother would never grow up, like a bad Peter Pan.
Even the house they lived in took frightening turns. (Christie was always sensitive to houses and ended up owning eight of them.) The narrator of “The House of Beauty,” a story from Christie’s teens, imagines he owns the perfect home until one night a Thing appears at the window, a malevolent being “utterly and wholly horrible.”
“Here it is already,” Worsley comments. “Agatha’s belief that even at the heart of a happy home, a canker of evil might exist.”
Especially frightening were Christie’s fantasies and nightmares of the “Gun Man,” a loathsome apparition missing one arm. The Gun Man could be anywhere, or inhabit anyone – even her beloved mother:
“You looked up in Mummy’s face – of course it was Mummy – and then you saw the light steely-blue eyes – and from the sleeve of Mummy’s dress – oh horror! – that horrible stump. It wasn’t Mummy – it was the Gun Man.”
This was a lifelong fear. In Agatha’s fretful imagination anyone or anything might have an evil double inside, a proposition she demonstrated time and again in her mysteries. The Gun Man first stalked Agatha as a child, but the quote above comes from her novel Endless Night, written when she was 77.
In sum, the tricky plots and deceptions that delight Christie’s readers were deeply rooted in her own doubting nature and experience of betrayal. Not only did her father squander the family fortune, but she fell prey to another Gun Man-like transformation when her first husband, Archibald Christie, left her for a younger woman. That led to her still unexplained walkabout in 1926, when she wrecked her car on the edge of a quarry, an apparent suicide, and holed up in a Yorkshire hotel for 11 days while the nation searched for her.
If this sounds like an episode from one of her novels, it only shows how closely her life and her books were intertwined. Like many of her characters, despite her bluff and hearty appearance, Christie was far more complicated than she seemed.
Worsley gives us lively portraits of Christie’s nursing service during the two World Wars (a good introduction to poisons) and her antic travels, including a 1922 around-the-world trip that taught her, among other things, how to surf standing up. Indeed, she was generally on the move, between houses or flats or abroad, including extended stays in France for schooling and Egypt, where she had her coming out.
She later aided her second husband, Max Mallowan, on his archaeological digs in Syria and Iraq. They rode the Orient Express together and spent their honeymoon skinny-dipping at night in the waters off Greece.
The writer doesn’t overlook her subject’s faults. Christie was a lifelong anti-semite and a questionable mother. She said her cool treatment of her daughter Rosalind was meant to help the girl develop a life and interests of her own, but continually warehousing her unhappy daughter in relatives’ houses or continental boarding schools was suspiciously convenient for her globe-trotting mother; and Rosalind’s later life seemed shadowed by their complicated relationship.
As a media figure herself, Worsley also makes much of Christie’s increasingly imperious dealings with her publishers and agents and the tax problems that dogged her later years even as her powers as a writer were declining.
Still, the picture of Christie that emerges from this bright and readable book is decidedly positive. She was an adventurous woman with a terrific appetite for life – greedy for food, houses, work, travel and new experiences.
She wrote her first book on a dare and later gallantly rose to the new challenges of stage plays and radio scripts. Lucy Worsley clearly admires her and gives readers every reason to do the same.
Among its other attractions, the text features a generous number of illustrations, an unusually helpful index and seven pages of suggestions for further reading. Just the ticket for dedicated Christie fans or anyone interested in the rich life that supported and shaped her work.
– Reviewed by Joe Glaser, WKU English Department.