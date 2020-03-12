Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES... AT 616 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MORGANTOWN, MOVING EAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MORGANTOWN, WOODBURY, DIMPLE, LEETOWN, HADLEY, YOUNGTOWN, GREENCASTLE, BENLEO, ROCKLAND AND GUY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH