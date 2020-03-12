Basketball season is over.
Conference USA on Thursday morning announced it was canceling the remainder of the 2020 Basketball championships, effective immediately.
The announcement came in another wave of tournament cancellations across the country in the wake of a global pandemic of COVID-19.
C-USA initially decided Wednesday it would continue the tournament with only essential team staff, immediate family members and credentialed media. Schools were issued 125 new tickets to use starting with Thursday's quarterfinals.
But now the conference is canceling the rest of the tournament and unofficially bringing an end to the college basketball season.
The Western Kentucky women's basketball team was scheduled to play Charlotte at 2 p.m. and the men's team was set to play UAB at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at the The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Grant Traylor of The Herald-Dispatch (Huntington, W.Va.) broke the news via Twitter when the women's basketball teams of Marshall and Rice were pulled off the court with seven minutes remaining before tipoff. The announcement came with five minutes left until the scheduled start and fans were "told to make their way to the exits."
Traylor then tweeted that the Marshall women's basketball players were in tears coming out of the locker room upon the tournament's cancellation.
Most major Division I conferences announced Thursday morning the cancellation of their tournaments, even after implementing strict attendance procedures Wednesday.
WKU junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth tweeted Thursday morning, "went through all we did this season to not even get a chance to play ..."
This story will be updated.
