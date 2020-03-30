The Barren River District Health Department (BRDHD) is now investigating 23 total cases of the COVID-19 (2019 novel coronavirus). The case count breakdown per county is as follows: 1 case in Barren, 1 case in Butler, 2 cases in Logan, 7 cases in Simpson, and 12 cases in Warren.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that if you have fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Keep track of your symptoms. It is important to know that most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. If you have an emergency warning sign, get medical attention right away.
Emergency warning signs include*:
*Trouble breathing
*Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
*New confusion or inability to arouse
*Bluish lips or face
For questions about COVID-19, call the State hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 information line at 270-781-8039, or visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
*This list is not inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
