Barren River District Health Department is investigating eight cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District. Warren County has five cases; Simpson has two; Logan has one. The news of positive cases has understandably raised concern for many community members. We should all prepare for the number of positive cases to continue to increase in the coming days.
It is normal for people to feel stress and anxiety in these types of situations. In order to help manage mental health, do the following:
Stay informed with updates from reliable sources such as:
www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information
www.facebook.com/BarrenRiverDistrict
www.facebook.com/GovAndyBeshear
Maintain a healthy diet, engage in regular exercise, and get enough sleep
Preserve daily routines as much as possible
Take a break from social media and news and don’t overexpose yourself to too much information
Take advantage of outdoor activities while still maintaining social distancing
Social distancing does not mean social isolation, connect with friends and family through virtual opportunities such as texting, phone calls, and FaceTime
To report a business or organization who is not taking social distancing measures or following executive orders
from Governor Andy Beshear, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337. For questions about COVID-19, call the State hotline at (800) 722-5725 or visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
