The Barren River District Health Department currently has 29 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, four of which have recovered. Barren County has one, Butler County has one, Edmonson County has two, Logan County has three, Simpson County has nine, and Warren County has 13. Our district has one death reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times.
It is the personal responsibility of each Barren River District resident to continue taking social distancing measures in order to help slow the spread of the virus. We would like to thank the businesses and citizens who are abiding by Governor Beshear’s orders and the CDC’s recommendations. It has been brought to our attention that many people are not taking social distancing seriously. Our community will pay the price for their negligence. We ask that every Barren River District resident take initiative by reporting large gatherings and non-compliance by calling the State Reporting Hotline: 1-833-597-2337, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line: 270-781-8039, or reporting online at
https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.
Essential businesses who must remain open can do the following in order to slow the spread of the virus:
- Ensure that visitors practice social distancing by placing 6 feet markers at registers and sale counters
- Screen employees for fever prior to entrance, and be sure that sick employees stay at home
- Encourage credit card purchases to minimize contact between customers and employees
- Encourage online shopping and online pick-up services instead of shopping in store
- Set aside scheduled sanitation hours frequently to keep the store as clean as possible
- Do not allow visitors to stand around and socialize with other visitors or employees
- Provide hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to employees, especially those who work at cash registers
- Remind employees and visitors to practice frequent handwashing with regular intercom announcements and visible bathroom signage
- Allow employees to work from home when possible and consider a reduction in workforce/services offered
For questions about COVID-19, call the State hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
