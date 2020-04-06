The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 42 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, six of which have recovered. Barren County has one, Butler County has one, Edmonson County has five, Logan County has three, Simpson County has 12, and Warren County has 20. Our district has one death reported from COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with those affected during these difficult times.
We ask that every Barren River District resident take initiative by reporting large gatherings and non-compliance by calling the State Reporting Hotline: 1-833-597-2337, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line: 270-781-8039, or reporting online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER. It is crucial that we all continue to follow guidelines from the state, Governor Andy Beshear, and the CDC. As warmer weather approaches, we must remember to practice social distancing at all times in order to slow the spread of the virus.
Here are some steps to follow while enjoying the warm weather over the weekend:
- Remember to practice social distancing outside by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Do not visit overcrowded locations such a parks or playgrounds
- If you use shared outdoor equipment, be sure to disinfect before and after use with a product on the EPA's registered list of antimicrobial products for use against COVID-19 (click to view)
- Avoid group sports and other activities where 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained between each person
- If you cough or sneeze, do so into a tissue and throw it in the trash, or cover with your elbow
- Be sure to wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds as soon as you return indoors
For questions about COVID-19, call the State Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
