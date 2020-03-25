The following restaurants, food trucks and eateries continue to be available for pickup or delivery in southcentral Kentucky amid the coronavirus pandemic. This list continues to be updated. Fill out our form to be added.
Click on the name of the business to visit their website or delivery service for more information.
Anna's Greek Restaurant - Pickup, Delivery. 1202 State St. Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-846-2662
Azzip Pizza - Pickup. 651 US Hwy 31 Bypass Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-904-7121
Big League BBQ - Pickup, Delivery. 306 Old Morgantown Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-904-0729
Blaze Pizza - Pickup, Delivery. 2825 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-908-4464
Boyce General Store - Pickup. Hours: Tue- Sat 10AM-2PM, Fri 4-8PM. 10551 Woodburn Allen Springs Rd Alvaton, KY 42122 | 270-842-1900
Brindee's Restaurant Drive thru. 2001 Russellville Rd Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 | 270-599-0710
Buffalo Wild Wing Pickup, Delivery. 2545 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-746-9123
Burger & Bowl - Drive thru. Hours: 8AM-8PM. 1131 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103 | 270-282-7732
Cabrera's Mexican Restaurant - Pickup, Delivery. 2225 Russellville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-843-4145
Cambridge Market - Pickup, Delivery. 830 Fairview Avenue A4 Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-782-9366
Cambridge Marketplace - Drive thru, Delivery. 760 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green KY 42103 | 270-599-0003
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen - Pickup. 701 Campbell Lane Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-846-3370
Chickadee's Comfort Food To Go - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-6PM. 1200 Smallhouse Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-781-1995
Chipotle - Pickup, Delivery. 3040 Scottsville Rd B, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-782-2377
Chuy's - Pickup, Delivery. 3260 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42103 | 270-796-2999
Con Con's - Pickup. Hours: Tues-Sun 7AM-2PM. 1924 Russellville Road Bowling Green, KY (270) 282-6120
Cookout - Pickup, Drive thru. 730 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 866-547-0011
Culver's - Drive thru. 4903 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-901-0221
Double Dogs - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 1780 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-843-9357
Dunkin' Donuts - Drive thru, Delivery. 2435 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-843-4886
El Mazatlan - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: Mon-Thu 11AM-10PM; Fri-Sat 11AM-10:30PM; Sun 11AM- 9:30PM. 600 US.31 W. ByPass Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-393-2070
Fazoli's - Drive thru, Delivery. 2915 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 (270) 796-3934
Firehouse Subs - Delivery. 2300 Gary Farm Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-904-1168
Five Guys - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 1689 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 (270) 904-4599
Great American Donut Shop - Pickup. 901 US 31W Bypass Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-842-7155
Garcia's Grill - Pickup. 1689 Campbell Ln Bowling Green, KY 42103 42104 (270) 842-6100
Geno's Italian Deli - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: 8AM-8PM. 1751 Scottsville Rd 4 Bowling Green KY 42103 | 270-904-3676
Geralds 1907 Tavern - Pickup. 935 College St. Bowling Green, KY | 270-904-8133
Gigi's Cupcakes - Pickup, Delivery. 760 Campbell Ln, Ste 107 Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-904-1400
Griff's Deli - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: Mon-Sun 10:30AM-9PM. 1640 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY | 270-904-4743
Hardee's - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. 2370 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-842-4380
Honey Baked Ham - Pickup. Hours: Mon-Fri 10AM-5PM, Sat 10AM-4PM. 1051 Bryant Way Suite 1, Bowling Green, KY 42103 | 270-796-9444
Jersey Mikes - Pickup. 1713 Scottsville Rd suite D, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-904-1917 Order online and carryout.
Jet's Pizza - Pickup, Delivery. 1625 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-938-1001
Krispy Kreme - Pickup, Delivery. 798 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-782-3280
Kyoto Gardens - Pickup. Hours: Mon-Sat 11AM-9PM. 760 Campbell Ln Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-904-4555
Lisa's Fifth Street Diner - Pickup, Delivery. 430 Center St Bowling Green, KY 42101-1223 | 270-904-1467
Little Caesar's - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. 801-A Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-393-9700
Local Taco - Pickup. Hours: Mon-Sun 11AM-7PM. 430 US-31 Bypass Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-938-1025
Los Mariachis - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: Mon-Sun 11AM-8PM. 2945 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-780-2440
Lost River Pizza Co. - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-7:30PM. 2440 Nashville Rd, Ste 106, Bowling Green KY | 270-746-0255
Mammaws Kitchen - Pickup. 765 Richpond Rockfield Road Rockfield, KY 42274 | 270-792-3838
Mancino's Pizza & Grinders - Pickup, Delivery. 2710 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-843-9783
Mariah's - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-7:30PM. 360 E 8th Ave. Bowling Green KY | 270-846-0020
Mellow Mushroom - Pickup, Delivery. Hours:11am-8pm. 1035 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-393-1800
Mister B's Pizza and Wings - Pickup, Delivery. 1945 Scottsville Rd #300 Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-904-4200
Moe's Southwest Grill - Pickup, Delivery. 2020 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-782-9898
Nine20live - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. Hours: Tue-Sat 10:30AM-7:30PM. 164 Iron Skillet Court Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-904-6192
Olive Garden - Pickup. 3220 Scottsville Road Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-782-6050
Panda Express - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. 2500 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-803-0026
Panera Bread - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. 1770 Campbell Ln Suite 3, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-393-4646
Pelican SnoBalls of Bowling Green - Pickup. Hours: 12PM-9PM. 5844 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-303-6812
Penn Station - Pickup. 2508 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-282-2882
Popeye's - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. 6860 Louisville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-904-6438
Pub by Novo - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 2425 Scottsville Road Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-715-6686
Puerto Vallarta - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 1632 US-31 Bypass Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-796-3842
Q Coffee Emporium Bagels & Artisan Bakery - Drive thru. 3031 Nashville Road Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-792-6677
Qdoba - Pickup, Delivery. 1971 Cave Mill Rd Ste 6, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-782-2020
Que Buenos - Drive thru, Delivery. Hours: Mon-Sun 10:30AM-9:30PM. 1633 US 31-W BYP, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-904-1218
Que Pasa Tacos - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. Hours: 24/7. 2440 Nashville Rd. Suite 101 Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-599-1016
Rian's Fatted Calfe Meat Shoppe - Pickup. Hours: 10AM-5:30PM. 1104 Broadway Avenue Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-783-0505
Richpond Market and Deli - Drive thru, Pickup. 8233 Nashville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-782-8849
Riley's Bakery - Pickup. 819 US 31W-Bypass in Bowling Green KY | 270-842-7636
Roosters - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-11PM. 247 Three Springs Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-780-9464
Ruby Tuesday - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: 12PM-8PM. 2925 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-393-8242
Ryan's - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 1920 Mel Browning St, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-843-1439
Saladworks - Pickup, Delivery. 2300 Gary Farms, Boulevard, Bowling Green KY 42104 |270-599-1160
Shogun Express - Drive thru, Pickup. 830 Fairview Ave. & 4665 Scottsville Rd. | 270-846-2600
Smokey Bones - Delivery. 2450 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42103 | 270-782-1888
Smokey Pig Bar-B-Que - Pickup. 2520 Louisville Rd Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-781-1712
Sonic - Drive thru, Pickup. 2144 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-393-8841
Spencer's Coffee - Pickup. 915 College St Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-393-7060
Spillway Bar and Grill - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: Mon-Sat 11Am-8PM 2195 River Street Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-842-9397
Subway - Pickup, Delivery. 955 Fields Dr Suite 100, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-393-8883
Teresa's Restaurant - Pickup. 509 Gordon Ave Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-782-6540
Waffle House - Pickup. Hours: Daily 7AM-7PM; Thu-Sat 24/7 at Three Springs & Russellville Rd. 1868 Russellville Rd Bowling Green KY | 270-393-8525
Which Which - Pickup, Delivery. 535 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-843-1154
White Squirrel Brewery - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: 4PM-7PM. 871 Broadway Ave, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-904-1573
Wingstop - Pickup, Delivery. 2435 Nashville Rd Ste 106, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-843-9464
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.