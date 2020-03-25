The following restaurants, food trucks and eateries continue to be available for pickup or delivery in southcentral Kentucky amid the coronavirus pandemic. This list continues to be updated. Fill out our form to be added.

Click on the name of the business to visit their website or delivery service for more information.

Anna's Greek Restaurant - Pickup, Delivery. 1202 State St. Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-846-2662

Azzip Pizza - Pickup. 651 US Hwy 31 Bypass Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-904-7121 

Big League BBQ - Pickup, Delivery. 306 Old Morgantown Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-904-0729 

Blaze Pizza - Pickup, Delivery. 2825 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-908-4464 

Boyce General Store - Pickup. Hours: Tue- Sat 10AM-2PM, Fri 4-8PM. 10551 Woodburn Allen Springs Rd Alvaton, KY 42122 | 270-842-1900 

Brindee's Restaurant Drive thru. 2001 Russellville Rd Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 | 270-599-0710

Buffalo Wild Wing Pickup, Delivery. 2545 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-746-9123  

Burger & Bowl -  Drive thru. Hours: 8AM-8PM. 1131 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103 | 270-282-7732 

Cabrera's Mexican Restaurant - Pickup, Delivery. 2225 Russellville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-843-4145

Cambridge Market - Pickup, Delivery830 Fairview Avenue A4 Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-782-9366

Cambridge Marketplace - Drive thru, Delivery760 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green KY 42103 | 270-599-0003

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen - Pickup. 701 Campbell Lane Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-846-3370 

Chickadee's Comfort Food To Go - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-6PM. 1200 Smallhouse Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-781-1995

Chipotle - Pickup, Delivery3040 Scottsville Rd B, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-782-2377  

Chuy's - Pickup, Delivery3260 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42103 | 270-796-2999  

Con Con'sPickup. Hours: Tues-Sun 7AM-2PM. 1924 Russellville Road Bowling Green, KY (270) 282-6120

CookoutPickup, Drive thru. 730 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 866-547-0011 

Culver's - Drive thru. 4903 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-901-0221  

Double Dogs - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 1780 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-843-9357 

Dunkin' Donuts - Drive thru, Delivery. 2435 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-843-4886 

El Mazatlan - Pickup, DeliveryHours: Mon-Thu 11AM-10PM; Fri-Sat 11AM-10:30PM; Sun 11AM- 9:30PM. 600 US.31 W. ByPass Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-393-2070  

Fazoli'sDrive thru, Delivery. 2915 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 (270) 796-3934  

Firehouse Subs - Delivery. 2300 Gary Farm Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-904-1168

Five Guys - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 1689 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 (270) 904-4599

Great American Donut Shop - Pickup. 901 US 31W Bypass Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-842-7155

Garcia's Grill - Pickup. 1689 Campbell Ln Bowling Green, KY 42103 42104 (270) 842-6100 

Geno's Italian Deli - Pickup, DeliveryHours: 8AM-8PM. 1751 Scottsville Rd 4 Bowling Green KY 42103 | 270-904-3676  

Geralds 1907 Tavern - Pickup. 935 College St. Bowling Green, KY | 270-904-8133

Gigi's Cupcakes - Pickup, Delivery760 Campbell Ln, Ste 107 Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-904-1400 

Griff's Deli - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: Mon-Sun 10:30AM-9PM. 1640 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY | 270-904-4743 

Hardee's - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery2370 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-842-4380 

Honey Baked Ham - Pickup. Hours: Mon-Fri 10AM-5PM, Sat 10AM-4PM. 1051 Bryant Way Suite 1, Bowling Green, KY 42103 | 270-796-9444

Jersey Mikes - Pickup. 1713 Scottsville Rd suite D, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-904-1917  Order online and carryout.

Jet's Pizza - Pickup, Delivery1625 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-938-1001 

Krispy Kreme - Pickup, Delivery798 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-782-3280  

Kyoto Gardens - Pickup. Hours: Mon-Sat 11AM-9PM. 760 Campbell Ln Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-904-4555 

Lisa's Fifth Street Diner - Pickup, Delivery430 Center St Bowling Green, KY 42101-1223 | 270-904-1467

Little Caesar's -  Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery801-A Campbell Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-393-9700  

Local Taco - Pickup. Hours: Mon-Sun 11AM-7PM. 430 US-31 Bypass Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-938-1025 

Los Mariachis - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: Mon-Sun 11AM-8PM. 2945 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-780-2440

Lost River Pizza Co. - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-7:30PM. 2440 Nashville Rd, Ste 106, Bowling Green KY | 270-746-0255 

Mammaws Kitchen - Pickup. 765 Richpond Rockfield Road Rockfield, KY 42274 | 270-792-3838 

Mancino's Pizza & Grinders - Pickup, Delivery2710 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-843-9783 

Mariah's - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-7:30PM. 360 E 8th Ave. Bowling Green KY | 270-846-0020

Mellow Mushroom - Pickup, Delivery Hours:11am-8pm. 1035 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-393-1800

Mister B's Pizza and Wings - Pickup, Delivery1945 Scottsville Rd #300 Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-904-4200

Moe's Southwest Grill - Pickup, Delivery.  2020 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-782-9898 

Nine20live - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. Hours: Tue-Sat 10:30AM-7:30PM. 164 Iron Skillet Court Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-904-6192

Olive Garden - Pickup. 3220 Scottsville Road Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-782-6050 

Panda Express -  Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery.  2500 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-803-0026 

Panera Bread - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. 1770 Campbell Ln Suite 3, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-393-4646 

Pelican SnoBalls of Bowling Green - Pickup. Hours: 12PM-9PM. 5844 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-303-6812  

Penn Station - Pickup.  2508 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-282-2882

Popeye's - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery.  6860 Louisville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-904-6438

Pub by Novo -  Pickup, Delivery. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 2425 Scottsville Road Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-715-6686 

Puerto Vallarta - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 1632 US-31 Bypass Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-796-3842 

Q Coffee Emporium Bagels & Artisan Bakery - Drive thru. 3031 Nashville Road Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-792-6677

Qdoba - Pickup, Delivery. 1971 Cave Mill Rd Ste 6, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-782-2020 

Que Buenos - Drive thru, Delivery. Hours: Mon-Sun 10:30AM-9:30PM. 1633 US 31-W BYP, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-904-1218 

Que Pasa Tacos - Drive thru, Pickup, Delivery. Hours: 24/7. 2440 Nashville Rd. Suite 101 Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-599-1016 

Rian's Fatted Calfe Meat Shoppe - Pickup. Hours: 10AM-5:30PM. 1104 Broadway Avenue Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-783-0505

Richpond Market and Deli - Drive thru, Pickup. 8233 Nashville Rd Bowling Green, KY 42101 | 270-782-8849  

Riley's Bakery - Pickup. 819 US 31W-Bypass in Bowling Green KY | 270-842-7636 

Roosters - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-11PM. 247 Three Springs Rd Bowling Green, KY 42104 | 270-780-9464  

Ruby Tuesday - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: 12PM-8PM. 2925 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-393-8242 

Ryan's - Pickup. Hours: 11AM-8PM. 1920 Mel Browning St, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-843-1439 

Saladworks - Pickup, Delivery. 2300 Gary Farms, Boulevard, Bowling Green KY 42104 |270-599-1160 

Shogun Express - Drive thru, Pickup.  830 Fairview Ave. & 4665 Scottsville Rd. | 270-846-2600 

Smokey Bones - Delivery.  2450 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42103 | 270-782-1888 

Smokey Pig Bar-B-Que - Pickup. 2520 Louisville Rd Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-781-1712 

Sonic - Drive thru, Pickup.  2144 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-393-8841 

Spencer's Coffee - Pickup.  915 College St Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-393-7060 

Spillway Bar and Grill - Pickup, Delivery.  Hours: Mon-Sat 11Am-8PM 2195 River Street Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-842-9397

Subway - Pickup, Delivery. 955 Fields Dr Suite 100, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-393-8883  

Teresa's Restaurant - Pickup. 509 Gordon Ave Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-782-6540

Waffle House - Pickup.  Hours: Daily 7AM-7PM; Thu-Sat 24/7 at Three Springs & Russellville Rd. 1868 Russellville Rd Bowling Green KY | 270-393-8525

Which Which - Pickup, Delivery.  535 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green KY 42104 | 270-843-1154  

White Squirrel Brewery - Pickup, Delivery. Hours: 4PM-7PM. 871 Broadway Ave, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-904-1573   

Wingstop - Pickup, Delivery. 2435 Nashville Rd Ste 106, Bowling Green KY 42101 | 270-843-9464 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.