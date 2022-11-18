Correction JUSTIN STORY jstory@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story appearing in the Nov. 18 Daily News gave incorrect information about which vehicle carried Desiree O’Neal during a fatal two-vehicle crash in Allen County. O’Neal was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Annissa Stanton. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Desiree O'neal Vehicle Daily News Transports Annissa Stanton Passenger Information Story Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesKentucky Division of Water records reveal more Henkel violationsTerry Kevin StahlSydney Brooke CassadyAndrew MyersTwin impacts: Ghee brothers star for unbeaten Raiders'No garbage company is going to be perfect'Sly as a (Lobby)FoxAlcott presents homelessness, affordable housing proposalRaiders' magical run ends with game called early in playoff lossBG man arraigned on robbery charges Images Videos State News Attorney: Company hit by tornado interfered with OSHA probe Remains of Kentucky soldier killed in Korean War identified Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Kentucky's lawyer disciplinary system to be reviewed Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana National News AP News Summary at 9:41 p.m. EST AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:17 p.m. EST Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus 4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl POLITICAL NEWS Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19 Biden's granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House GOP picks Mortenson as majority leader in South Dakota House New special counsel has long career confronting corruption Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView