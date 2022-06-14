Correction Jun 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A story appearing in Tuesday's paper listed an incorrect criminal charge for Brittany Miller. Miller has been charged with first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLogan man sentenced to 12 years for double-fatality crashProsecutor: Hart man sentenced to 60 years groomed childrenMission BBQ moving into former Pizza Hut spaceWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsJeremy Devon WilliamsIncumbents joined by 7 others in crowded city commission fieldDaniel "Danny" W. MontgomeryRev. Dr. Robert 'Bob' C. RiceSentencing postponed in federal drug case, attorney allowed to withdrawDelores J. Buchanon (Lee) Images Videos State News Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South Governor names 17 to medical marijuana advisory panel Security guard charged with murder in gas station shooting Army Corps of Engineers in Memphis changing commanders Lincoln birthplace to observe Juneteenth with presentations National News Legislators ask more time to comply with redistricting order Stocks dip deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news AP News Summary at 4:06 p.m. EDT Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week 2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported POLITICAL NEWS Republicans launch 'election integrity' events in Wisconsin 1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials Editor sues Tennessee courts director over meeting access Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control Candidate wins Democratic OR House primary by 28 votes Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView