A story on Page 1A of Sunday's edition of the Daily News incorrectly described Dorian Walker's connection to the 2017 crash of a Curtiss JN-4 biplane in Bowling Green. Walker owned that plane but was not involved in the crash.
Trending
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Daily News Hosted Events
The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Local pilot survives crash of historic, WWI-era biplane
- Health director discusses Warren County's growing status as virus 'hot spot'
- What ever happened to Chris Marcus?
- Brittney Danielle Thomas
- Almost 5K virus cases in Kentucky; death toll nears 250
- Corvette plant workers back on (food) assembly line
- Buchanon outlines pandemic challenges ahead
- Fruit of the Loom furloughs more than 500 at BG locations
- Judge dismisses apartment complexes' lawsuit against USPS
- Beshear unveils plan to begin phased business reopenings
Images
Videos
Commented
- Churches should be open for Easter, as long as guidelines are followed (38)
- Trump correct to order firing on Iranian boats (22)
- Beshear plans to track license plates at mass gatherings (17)
- 'Time to dump this phobia and get on with living' (15)
- Virus crisis illuminates value of dissent (13)
- Biden, Kavanaugh allegations reveal double standards (12)
- Shameful for networks not to air COVID-19 briefings (7)
- Governor's power during state of emergency is disturbing (6)
- Buchanon outlines pandemic challenges ahead (6)
- Unused facilities, hotels could house recovering COVID-19 patients (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.