An article on Page 3A of Wednesday edition of the Daily News about local college students rallying in Frankfort incorrectly quoted Kentucky Center for Economic Policy Research Director Ashley Spalding. The correct quote is: “More of the cost of our public institutions is being shifted to the students."
