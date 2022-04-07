Correction John Reecer John Reecer Author email Apr 7, 2022 2 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An article that ran in Wednesday's edition of the Daily News incorrectly identified Western Kentucky University Gordon Ford College of Business Dean Christopher Shook. – Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Reecer Author email Follow John Reecer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesStation break: Contract dispute leaves former WBKO anchor off the airCandidate Lopez arrested for second timeWilliam Albert Hudson, Jr.Eight Russellville athletes sign to play college sportsWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsJames Douglas Wallace, Jr.David BlizzardJeffrey Lawrence HigginbothamRev. Dr. Porter William Thomas BaileyBarbara Stahl Images Videos State News Distillery plans full-scale operation in Kentucky, 14 jobs Kentucky governor vetoes GOP-backed education measure US electric-vehicle tax credits ending for new Toyota buyers Kentucky governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban Democrats offer case in challenging GOP-drawn district maps National News Participating Applebee’s Restaurants in Florida and Georgia Announce Special Late-Night, One Dollar Drink Offer for the Entire Month of April AP News Summary at 9:02 a.m. EDT Seeing Bucha atrocities is turning point for media, viewers Live Updates | Paris summons Russian envoy over Bucha tweet Use your tax refund to knock down debt, lift your finances POLITICAL NEWS Meta: Russian invasion driving more disinformation online Senate to vote on revoking Russia's trade status, oil ban Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court Tennessee attorney general names new chief deputy Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView