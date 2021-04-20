In Monday's article regarding South Union Shaker Village, several of the accompanying photos were of the adjoining The Fathers of Mercy church campus and not South Union.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Warren
- Linen Apron eatery opening in Smiths Grove
- Longtime radio personality Steve Meredith dies
- BG man indicted in death of grandparents
- Michael "Mike" Glen Price
- First guilty plea entered in mammoth meth case
- Robert (Robbie) Daniel Stevens
- Texas-based Buc-ee's looks to put travel center in Smiths Grove
- Jolene Thomas
- Jack Glasser retiring after 41 years in medicine
Images
Videos
POLITICAL NEWS
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Daily News Hosted Events
The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.