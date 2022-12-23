Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 10F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 10:35 am
General Manager
Due to weather conditions and carrier safety, the Friday edition of the Daily News will be delivered Saturday with the weekend edition. The Daily News office is closed today and will reopen Tuesday.
Joe Imel is the General Manager of the Daily News. Imel is an award winning photojournalist that has been with the paper for more than 31 years.
