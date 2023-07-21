Fifty years ago, Pink Floyd released its “The Dark Side of the Moon” album now planetariums across the country are celebrating with a sight and sound experience of the album.
Western Kentucky University’s Hardin Planetarium will be holding showings of “The Dark Side of the Moon: 50 Years in a Heartbeat,” Friday and Saturday as well as most Friday nights until the end of March. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15.
“This show is not your regular Pink Floyd ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ show with some pretty visuals,” said planetarium specialist Chris Chandler. “It’s quite a big deal, it’s going to be loud – Pink Floyd volume loud … you’re going to see information that shows NASA missions from the past, some of which you might recognize from the late 1960s and early ’70s but also missions that are happening now.”
This show isn’t just about entertainment but also education. Visuals include space facts or Pink Floyd references. For example, attendees could spot a moon called Nemus, which resembles the Star Wars Death Star or the spotting of Pink Floyd’s original singer Syd Barrett.
Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” is often described to be in the subgenre of space rock, which leads to many planetariums highlighting it. The band originally performed the songs in a planetarium a year before the album release.
Chandler is hoping that this show will bring more attention to the planetarium and possibly lead to needed renovations of the building.
“If we at least make our money back, it’ll show the administration that we are worth investing a little bit,” Chandler said.
The planetarium has around 55 seats available per showing of this 50th anniversary show. The first four shows have already sold out. For more information regarding the show or to purchase tickets visit wku.edu/planetarium.