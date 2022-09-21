Is there really anything Viola Davis can’t do?
The Academy Award-winning actress already has a resume that showcases her immense talents and her ability to shine in pretty much any genre you throw at her.
“The Woman King” is the latest film to showcase her talents in a different light – allowing Davis to play a fierce, strong female hero that rivals any protagonist in any action film. It’s no surprise that Davis knocks it out of the park as the anchor of a strong film that deftly balances stellar action sequences with a strong emotional story.
In “The Woman King,” Davis plays General Nanisca – the leader of an all-female unit of warriors that formed to protect the African Kingdom of Dahomey known as the Agojie. Nanisca trains the next generation of Agojie – the latest group including a young woman named Nawi (Thuso Mbedu) who was offered to the King (John Boyega) after refusing to adhere to an arranged marriage.
As Nawi begins to train and learn the ways of the Agojie, Dahomey is threatened by the Oye Empire – pushing the country on the possible brink of war.
“The Woman King” is based on the true story of the Agojie who protected the Dahomeys from the 17th century until the 19th century. (Actress Maria Bello came up with the idea for the story during a trip to Benin, working with Dana Stevens to complete the screenplay). The historical backdrop presents the perfect canvas for director Gina Prince-Bythewood and the cast to create a unique entry into the action genre.
Prince-Bythewood has already shown the ability to handle a female-centric action film with the 2020 Netflix hit “The Old Guard,” so it’s no surprise that the fight sequences in “The Woman King” practically leap off the screen.
Davis is fantastic as the stoic heroine – a role that fits her perfectly while allowing Davis to do stuff we haven’t seen from her before. Mbedu is also strong as the young warrior in training, with the screenplay taking the two stories and effortlessly merging them together to raise the stakes in the final act.
“The Woman King” has plenty of action, but it also has an emotional arc that may seem easy on the screen but is definitely something quite difficult to pull off. The strong screenplay, crisp direction and talented cast all help elevate the film to even higher levels.
This is the rare popcorn film with emotional depth, a strong cinematic kick led by one of the best actresses working today. Davis is the show, but there plenty of other strengths help make this “King” soar.