Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will be publishing letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1928
Dear Santa Claus: I am a good little girl three years old. I want you to please bring me a doll, dresser, a set of aluminum dishes, a folding leaf table and chairs and lots of fruit, candies and nuts. Please don't forget the little poor boys and girls. Anxiously awaiting on you I am your little girl, Mary Sue Hinton, 1247 Nutwood
Dear Santa: I am a little boy six years old and go to school every day. Please bring me a gun with caps, a set of tinker toys, a U.S. map puzzle, a lumber jacket and anything else you have to spare, also candy, fruits and nuts of all kinds. With love, Paul Vance, 1309 Stubbins St. P.S. - I have a baby sister just four months old. Please bring her something too.
Dear Santa: Please bring me a wheel barrow, gun, horn, hammer, airplane and candy fruit and nuts. Fred Sherry, Bring them to 615 Chestnut Street.
Dear Santa: I am a little boy six years old and go to school every day. Please bring me a gun with caps, a set of tinker toys, a U.S. map puzzle, a lumber jacket and anything else you have to spare, also candy, fruits and nuts of all kinds. With love, Paul Vance, 1309 Stubbins St. P.S. - I have a baby sister just four months old. Please bring her something too.
1944
Dear Santa Claus: I wish you would bring my daddy home for Christmas but I guess you can't do that, so please bring me a tricycle and a train. I would also like some blocks and books. Please bring my little sister a doll and a rocking chair. And thanks for the nice little brother. He was a bit early but he's awful cute. Love, Joe Callis Kemp 1012 Laurel Avenue
Dear Santa: I have been a very good girl this year and I would love for you to visit me at Christmas eve and bring me a doll, high chair, stroller, ice box, typewriter, candy, nuts, and fruit. Please bring all the other little girls some things too. Put it under my Christmas tree. Love, Shirley Ann Renfro Smiths Grove, Route 1
1990
Dear Santa, I want a good book, I want a some toys for me and for Kristy. I want a globe, Santa don't luz your cap, mittens, reindeers, coat, boots, Merry Christmas, Santa. Don't get sick. Jason, age 6
Dear Santa, I want a patch doll for x-mas and some clothes. I am 5 yrs. old but most of all we would our Uncle Gene to stay around here with us. He is in the National Guard. We love you! Britany, age 5.