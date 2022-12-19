Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will be publishing letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1928
Dear Santa Claus: I am a good little girl five years old and I want you to bring me a doll, bed and some dishes, fruit, nuts and candies and anything else you want to bring me for Christmas. Your good little girl, Grace Buttrum, 144 W. Tenth Street.
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little boy eight years old and go to school and I sure like my teacher. Santa I want you to bring me a bus, truck and train, some fruit, nuts and candies for Christmas and please bring my little brother James a little red wagon and anything else you want to bring me. Your good little boy, Henry Ervin Buttrum, 144 W. Tenth Street.
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl four years old and I want you to bring me a pretty doll, a set of cooking utensils, a doll buggy and some fruit and candy. Don’t forget my little sister Dorothy and my baby brother. Yours truly, Mary Ann Westbrook, Chestnut Street.
Dear Santa Claus: I am a boy ten years old. I want a sheepskin coat, a pair of pants, a basketball, a football and some nuts and some candy. Your boy, J.C. Barrow
Dear Santa: Please bring me a doll, dishes, set of knives and forks, blackboard, candy, fruit and nuts. I am a good little girl and live with my grandmother. Nellie Virginia Sherry, Bring them to 615 Chestnut Street.
1944
Dear Santa Claus: I’m a boy seven years old and in the second grade. I go to the Training School. I want a bicycle with a basket and a horn. Some fruits and candy, nuts and lots of cakes. I hope I am not asking for too much and don’t forget my two sisters, Ann and Judy. Your friend. Charles M. Moore, Scottsville Road.
Dear Santa Claus: We are brother and sister, five and seven years old. If you have it, we would like a toy kitchen cabinet, a set of dishes, a football, and something to go over the face when we play football, and anything else you have to spare that you think we would like. We don’t have tree lights, but we will leave a lamp burning by the tree. Eldon and Alice Nell Taylor, 315 Western Village.
1990
Dear Santa, If you receive this letter please do read if you please. My name is Larry. I have 3 sisters there nice but sometimes is rough being the only boy. Were all proud of and love her very much. Mom gets A.F.D.C. on me and my sisters, plus food stamps, that helps thank God for without that we would have nothing. So Santa I want to ask you for much more than you think is right. Santa we all need some new cloths we will be very happy. But please Santa take care of all the other children that are smaller first and if you have something left then please think of me and my sisters. Please Santa bring some groceries for us all for we do run short a lot, and a little candy. My name is Larry I go to Parker Bennett School Bowling Green. I’m in 6 grade my sisters go to school at high school. But of all things I want for Christmas is a peaceful Christmas for us all. Mom and us all pray for peace. Just so you know Santa I watch for you each year and you have always come to see us. And now since Im a little older I still believe you will come through for all kids for what we do if it weren’t for you. please be good to to our boys and men in Iraq. If you cant bring nothing this year Santa I will understand its been hard this year for us all. And Santa if you can please tell my Dad to come and see me for christmas I don’t get to see him very often since he left I miss him. Thank you Santa a merry Christmas and a Happy and peaceful new year for us all. Larry 12 years, Kathy 15 years, Katie 16 years, Mom 44, I think.