Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will be publishing letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1928
Dear Santa: Just a few lines to tell you what I want for Christmas. I am just a small girl two years old. I want a pretty baby doll, doll buggy, ball, telephone, fruits, nuts and candy and anything else you want to bring me, and please don't forget my grandma-grandpa Chaffin. They live on State Street. So bye-bye. Your little friend, Clara Mae Chaffin, 431 Thomas Avenue
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl eight years old. I go to school every day and like my teachers fine. Santa I want a doll that can open and shut her eyes, a raincoat, a rain hat, lots of candy, oranges, apples, bananas, chewing gum, nuts of all kinds and please Santa don't forget my baby sister, Dorothy Wood. Bring her a dollie and lots of other things. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. So by by, Santa Claus. Maxine Young, Ozella Young, 612 Woodford Street
Dear Santa Claus: I thought I would write and tell you the things that I would like for Christmas. I've been a very good boy and I want a green dump truck, a pair of boots, a pair of leather gloves, fruit, nuts and candy and also a lot of grapes. Your little friend, Ras Davis Cherry, 333 W. Twelfth Street, P.S. Please bring my little brother John a nice kiddie car and gloves and a lot of goodies
Dear Santa: We want two of everything. Bring us a train, wheel barrow, blackboard and a pair of house shoes, candy, fruit and nuts. Don't forget to bring out little brother Billie something. Horace and Morace Henderson, Bring our things to 617 Chestnut Street
1944
Dear Santa Claus, I have been a good little boy this year, especially good when I sleep. Santa please bring me a gun with a trigger that pulls back, also a strap on the gun, roller skates, books with lots of pictures, apples, oranges, nuts and candy. Remember all the other little boys and girls, also my dog Fritz. I am five years old. James Blakey Hayes, 1132 Nutwood Ave.
Dear Santa, I am a little girl 5 years old. I have a little sister one-year-old. Her name is Vicki. Please bring a pony stick, a horn, and a rag doll. Please bring Vicki a money, a teddy bear, and a pull toy. Please don't forget my six uncles in the services. Thank you, Sondra Smith, 1008 Laurel Ave.