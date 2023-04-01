Robert and Shannon Trudelle to Henry and Kelly Downing, Lot 1, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $275,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, Lot 250, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $50,000.
Sarah Cook to Maria Mateo Pedro, land near Hinton Lane, $218,000.
Anna Maroney and Catherine Maroney to Abdelaati Kaiaa and Bridget Kaiaa, land near Oakland Road, $120,000.
Stephen Causey to Andrew Callahan, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $110,932.
Leoncio Martinez Cortez and Amber Martinez to Rushdi and Rachel Eskarous, land near Cheyenne Drive, $299,900.
James Meyer to Devin and Whitney Hall, Lot 27, Mount Ayr subdivision, $985,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 170, Carter Crossings LLC, $52,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 45, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,900.
Genevieve Ausbrooks Estate to Tracy and Karen White, Lot 4, Fairview Heights subdivision, $128,000.
Kevin and Darlene Redmon to Cameron and Taylor Beal and Ronald Beal, Lot 4-1, Oaklawn addition subdivision, $76,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bryan and Samantha Peebles, Lot 65, Blevins Farm subdivision, $490,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nang Sian Tuang and Aye Aye Mu, Lot 79, Stagner Farms, Phase I, $294,190.
Leonard and Donna Baer to Morgan and Austin Bucher, Lot 11, Oakwood subdivision, $305,000.
James and Dawn Recchia to Mitchiell and Julia McDonald, Lot 98, subdivision plat of Phase II, The Summit subdivision, $969,000.
Sustainnovators LLC to John Starnes, and near Oliver Avenue, $80,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to. Alvin Chu, Lot 177, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $339,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chad and Ashley Miles, Phase 2, Stagner Farms subdivision, $396,947.
Mark and Melissa Hornek to Ashley and Steven Krause II, Lots 12 and 13, Samuel Rippy subdivision, $439,000.
Lindsay Krinock to Allison Nicole Ayers, Lots 1-2, American Investments Inc., $239,000.
M&M Properties BG LLC to Elizabeth Velentanlic, Lots 23, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $329,900.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tahir Khan and Yusra Ansari, Lot 47, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $395,000.
Steven Tarrence to Steven Tarrence, land near Countrywood Place, no tax.
Curtis and Alicia Butler to Westside Ventures LLC, Lot 4-4, Kelly Road Industrial Park, $350,000.
Kenny Basham and Tammy Craddock to Bobby and Dorothy Basham, Lot 2, Millard & Helen Basham subdivision, $100,000.
Brian and Tracy Martin to Derek and Gayle Cooper, Lot 8, Keith Crump Farm subdivision, $375,000.
Tommy Martin to Leslie Collins, land near Loving Union Road, no tax.
David and Stephanie Moore to DEC Estates, land near Castle Drive, $281,000.
Bennie and Laura Jones to Tracie Ross, Lot 43, Breckenridge subdivision, $417,000.
A.M. Ventures LLC to Sherri Cox, 2205 Grandview Drive, $360,000.
Sonya and Mary Forester to Sonya and Mary Forester and Ronald Forester, Lot 41, The Heritage subdivision, no tax.
Darrell and Emily Carver to Andrew Skaggs and Rebecca Schimmel, land on Main Street in Smiths Grove, $148,000.
Lisa Marshall to Edward Cohen, Lot 51, Covington Grove subdivision, $969,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Auction Concepts, U.S.A. Inc., Lot 13, Upton Farms subdivision, $50,000.
Rita and James Scott to Rita C. Scott Revocable Trust, Lot 11-13, Olde Stone subdivision, no tax.
Bowling Green Rubber & Gasket Company LLC to CMHE LLC, land near Dishman Lane, $2,000,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to David Johnson Properties LLC, Lot 244, McKinney Farms subdivision, $48,900.
Placid Properties Inc. to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Payne Street, $ 50,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cydney Catherine Hayes, Lot 179, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $278,925.
VISAAC LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 104-136 and 152-168, Dove Point subdivision, $2,500,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 252-290, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $1,560,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 186 and 187, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $76,000.
D&D Investments LLC to Barren River Capital LLC, land near 12th Street, $425,000.
Adam and Elizabeth Keithly to Senad and Edina Celebic, Lot 131, Belle Haven subdivision, $460,000.
Pin Oak Estates LLC to Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lots 126 and 127, Springwater subdivision, $89,000.
Michael Myers to the estate of Bertha Reynolds, Lot 107, Southmeade Estates subdivision, no tax.
Laroy White to Laroy and Amy White, three tracts in plat book 39, page 473, no tax.
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County Inc. to Ahmed Hadi, Lot 11-43, Durbin Village subdivision, $160,000.
Tyler Hardin to Angel Shoemake and Davion Downey, Lot 2, Mathews property, $212,000.
Sydney and Matthew Daugherty to William and Julie Logsdon, Lot 50, McKinney Farms subdivision, $266,000.
Adam and Deborah Garrett to Dylan and Chandler Callison, Lot 49, Wesley Estates subdivision, $276,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Toccaro and Garrett Mallory Lot 44, Stagner Farms subdivision, $386,785.
William Lowe to William Lowe, land near Robin Road, Lot 147, Springhill subdivision, no tax.
Lawrence and Mary Ann Williamson to Skye Properties LLC, Lot 37, Crestmoor subdivision, $322,500.
Jonathan and Allison Wysong to Chad and Tara Isable, Lot 60, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $469,900.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to ARM Properties LLC, Lot 26, Breckenridge subdivision, $52,500.
Dale and Mary Ellen Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Robert W. Carver Living Trust, Lot 264, McCoy subdivision, $347,900.
Linda Buchholz to 790 Bristow LLC, two parcels on Bristow Road, $652,700.
Richard and Chelsea Brewer to Samuel Ray Harman III, Lot 209, North Ridge subdivision, $244,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Marcus and Megan Kinser, Lot 73, Carter Crossings subdivision, $299,900.
Brian and Vicki Wilson to Jordan Mansfield, land near Main Street, $133,000.
Eric and Megan Cosby to James Upson, Lots 21-26, Maple Park addition, $185,000.
Chestnut Group Properties LLC to Victory Lane Sober Living LLC, land near Chestnut Street, $700,000.
Ric Church to Hannah N. Hess-Amos and Galyn I. Amos, Lot 1, Jerry Maxwell minor subdivision, $155,000.
Edin and Azmira Tihic to Splash Car Wash Inc., Lot 66, Poplar Grove subdivision, $69,000.
Tammy and Robert Halbman Jr. to Robert Halbman III, land near Nutwood Avenue, no tax.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Katankumar Patel and Parulben Patel, Lot 51, Upton Farms subdivision, $50,000.
Ruth Owens and Joseph and Kimberly Carter to Austin and Aalyah Gillock, Lot 75, major subdivision plat of Jennings Mill subdivision, $160,000.
Ashley and Alexander Love to Anthony and Julie Poindexter, Lot 43, Cobblestone subdivision, $436,000.
Nancy Wilson to Charles and Pamela Wilson, land in deed book 182, page 271, no tax.
Stan and Jennifer Snodgrass to Stan and Jennifer Snodgrass Revocable Trust, 929 Wrenwood Drive, 6000 Scottsville Road and 314 Peachtree Lane, no tax.
Edward Kintzel Jr. to Westside Ventures LLC, land near Brentmoor Drive, $166,000.
Ryan and Angela Hamilton to Westside Ventures LLC, two tracts on East 14th Street, $275,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kimberly and Dana Lockett, Lot 2, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $299,900.
Larry and Peggy Basham to Brandon Amilcar Ayala, Lot 151, Normal View addition, $44,000.
Trina and Ernie Hall Jr. to Hope House Ministries Inc., land near Glen Lily Road, $65,000.
Charles Alton Bennett Jr. to Heather and Charles Baker Jr., Lot 1, minor plat book 14, page 120, $100,000.
Rachel and Kellen Smith; Jessica and John Carver; and Katlyn and Adam Jones to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, land near Willoughby Lane, $120,000.
Newman Industrial Holdings LLC to William Gary Newman, Lot 6, minor plat book 12, page 57, no tax.
Davis Family Trust to Ricky T. Davis and Patricia R. Davis Irrevocable Trust, Andrea Davis and Andrew Davis, Lot 52, Winsor Trace Farms subdivision, no tax.