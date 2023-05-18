Bourbon’s Backroads: A Journey Through Kentucky’s Distilling Landscape, by Karl Raitz. University Press of Kentucky, 2021. 203 pages. $19.95 (paperback edition).
Karl Raitz’s Bourbon Backroads is a great read for bourbon fans who want to dig deep into the history of Kentucky’s signature spirit. The author, Karl Raitz, is professor emeritus of geography at the University of Kentucky. Clearly, this is his passion project. It is a “distilled” version of Raitz’s much larger, academic study of bourbon’s historical geography.
“Bourbon’s Backroads” is written for a general audience, published in paperback, and runs just 160 pages, not including supplemental materials such as the bibliography and endnotes.
The book is divided into two sections. The first section lays out the general history of the distilling industry in Kentucky. Raitz explains how and why Kentucky emerged as and remains a whiskey distilling epicenter since the early 1800s.
Readers will learn details of how bourbon distilling techniques, technology, and facilities evolved; how bourbon’s economy and business changed in the wake of the Industrial Revolution and other historical events; and how Kentucky’s unique human, economic, and physical geography shaped bourbon’s history over two centuries.
What makes the book unique and engaging is Raitz’s organizing concept of “landscapes.” The author doesn’t discuss bourbon’s history in isolation. Rather, he explores how bourbon distilling evolved amid human interactions with each other as people continually built and re-shaped over time the places where they lived and worked.
Distilling created new landscapes in Kentucky, and was at the same time shaped by the evolving landscapes it inhabited. For example, early distilling established itself in certain rural areas because of bountiful water supplies, but also because of the proximity of grain farming, wood harvesting, transportation systems, and complementary activities like livestock husbandry (distilling’s leftover grain “slop” was an important source of animal feed).
Bourbon distilling spurred the development of complementary activities in its communities like barrel-making and coppersmithing, local agriculture, and the construction of roads, ports, and railroads.
Bourbon making attracted workers and businesspeople who built houses, distilleries, warehouses, and other structures that gave unique physical shape to the human communities nearby.
I found this approach to be fascinating and revealing. It makes Raitz’s book an important contribution to typical writing on bourbon history, which often rehashes the same, rather tired nostalgia and stories of frontier distilling, great whiskey innovators and namesakes, Prohibition-era struggles and hijinks, and the industry’s recent resurgence since the 1980s.
Even better, Raitz’s “landsapes” approach offers the dedicated tourist a guidebook for deep-reading bourbon’s histories and legacies while travelling around the Commonwealth. In “Bourbon’s Backroads” second section, Raitz explores in three Kentucky regions, moving from the Lexington area westward: the Inner Bluegrass, the Outer Bluegrass, and the Ohio River Valley. The author discusses distillery histories as landscape histories in important bourbon counties and towns.
These sections include narratives, maps, and photos of historical landscapes and their contemporary remnants and legacies.
In Anderson County, for example, Raitz lays out artifacts of the historical and current landscapes: the 19th-century mansions built by distillers John Dowling and Thomas Ripy that remain on South Main Street in Lawrenceburg; the vestiges of abandoned, derelict structures of the Old Prentice and Bonds Mill distilleries along the Salt River just outside town, and the current Four Roses Distillery atop a nearby hill a few hundred yards away. Raitz discusses at length the bourbon landscapes, past and present, in Louisville and nearby Shively.
This section includes detailed maps and narratives of past and present physical vestiges of distilleries, their offices and retail spaces, and complementary businesses like cooperages and tanneries. I plan to take Raitz’s book with me to learn more about bourbon’s when I embark this summer on my annual round of distillery tours.
“Bourbon’s Backroads” is dense with rich detail that will titillate bourbon history buffs. It will also be a great book for people who consider themselves (like me!) to be emerging bourbon aficionados who are starting to study bourbon history and heritage. If you have taken distillery tours or have started reading up on bourbon in the press or in books, you will love “Bourbon Backroads.”
The casual bourbon drinker who is looking for their first book on bourbon and bourbon history might get lost in this book’s detailed narrative and analysis. Such a person might do better to start with a book like Albert Schmid’s Bourbon 101, which has just been released by the same publisher, University Press of Kentucky.
Reviewed by Eric Reed, WKU History Department